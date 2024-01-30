Aamer Sohail Criticizes Appointment of Inexperienced Individuals in PCB

Former Pakistani batter Aamer Sohail has voiced discontent regarding the recent leadership changes within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

ALSO READ Imam-ul-Haq Congratulates Indian Batter on First Test Call Up

In a recent discussion on a local sports show, Sohail expressed concerns about individuals without sports management experience being in charge of Pakistan cricket. He claimed that their decisions are negatively impacting the sport.

The biggest reason for the turmoil in Pakistan cricket is that those who have no experience of running a sporting body, want to be on the cricket board for the limelight and other benefits; they just want to be there. Because of their wrong decisions, Pakistan cricket suffers. I am not talking only about the cricket board as sports overall in Pakistan is hurt badly.

Aamer also mentioned that hockey used to be right up there, and just look where it is now. So, there is a need to form a committee or a sports council which will asses everything and give the sports governing bodies a mandate on how to operate in a better way.

The former cricketer also pointed out that besides earning money, Pakistani players aren’t greatly impacting the game. He noted that Pakistani players are actively taking part in T20 leagues worldwide.

ALSO READ How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Ireland U19 World Cup Super Sixes Match Live Streaming

The 57-year-old concluded his discussion by highlighting two key areas for improvement in Pakistan cricket.

He believes that Pakistan cricket needs to focus on finding talented spin bowlers. Additionally, he thinks there’s a need for a strong batsman at the number five position in the batting lineup