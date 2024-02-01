Federal Education Ministry Also Confirms Extended Holidays for Schools and Colleges

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 1, 2024 | 6:54 pm

After Sindh and Punjab, the Federal Education Ministry has also announced extended holidays for public and private educational institutes in Islamabad.

According to the official notification, public and private educational institutes falling under the jurisdiction of the Federal Education Ministry will remain closed from 6 to 9 February (Tuesday to Friday).

5 February (Monday) has already been declared a public holiday. Students who skip classes on 10 February, Saturday, can enjoy 8 consecutive holidays, starting from 4 February, Sunday, to 11 February, Sunday.

Earlier today, the caretaker Sindh government also announced extended holidays for educational institutes on the occasion of General Elections.

The provincial Education Department decided to keep schools, colleges, and universities closed from 6 to 9 February.

Previously, Punjab also announced an extended holiday period for all educational institutions across the province.

From February 6th to February 9th, all public and private sector schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will remain closed.

