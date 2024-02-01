Islamabad Gets Pakistan’s Steepest Cable Car in Margalla Hills National Park

Adventure seekers have a thrilling new attraction to explore in Islamabad with the opening of Pakistan’s steepest cable car at Dino Valley amusement park.

Nestled in the picturesque Margalla Hills, Dino Valley offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience the breathtaking views of the capital city from unprecedented heights.

This initiative marks a significant milestone for the amusement park and adds another dimension to Islamabad’s recreational offerings.

The cable car ride, now open to the public, promises an exhilarating experience for all ages, with tickets priced at Rs. 1,000 per person.

Meanwhile, Karachi saw its own adrenaline-inducing addition last November with the inauguration of the city’s first-ever zipline at Safari Park.

These developments underscore Pakistan’s growing adventure tourism industry, catering to both locals and tourists seeking memorable experiences in the country’s diverse landscapes.

>