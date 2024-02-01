Mari Petroleum Successfully Drills And Tests Gas Well in Sindh

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 1, 2024 | 4:40 pm

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (PSX: MARI) has successfully drilled and tested another development well in Mari Deep Goru-B formation in the Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sindh, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The well was spudded in on December 17, 2023, and drilled down to a depth of 2,975 meters. The well is tested at 19 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 8.3 barrels per day (BPD) condensate with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,448 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 40/64-inch choke size.

After hookup, the gas will be processed at Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC) for onward supply to SNGPL. It will maximize SGPC utilization in addition to optimizing reservoir management, the notice added.

MPCL is the Operator of Mari D&PL with 100 percent working interest.

