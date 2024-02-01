Mohammad Rizwan Signs New Contract With Gray Nicolls

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain, Mohammad Rizwan has signed a new multi-year contract with Gray Nicolls, a renowned company that makes bats for international cricketers.

Gray Nicolls announced today on their website and also on the social media platform ‘X’ by saying, “We are delighted to announce that Mohammad Rizwan has signed a new contract to remain a Gray-Nicolls athlete on a multi-year deal!”

We are delighted to announce @imrizwanpak has signed a new contract to remain a Gray-Nicolls athlete on a multi-year deal! To celebrate we're giving away #RizMan's Shockwave 2.3 in our latest competition; hit the link below to enter ⬇️https://t.co/Ukqy84ytrW#cricket pic.twitter.com/iC46knCyiJ — Gray-Nicolls (@graynics) February 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Gray Nicolls has set a competition to commemorate Rizwan’s new contract, and as part of the celebration, they will be giving away his bat. The competition is scheduled to conclude on the 1st of March.

Recently, the wicketkeeper-batter made history by smashing the most sixes for Pakistan cricket, with 77 which surpassed the former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez’s 76 sixes.

Rizwan is a key player for the Pakistan team, especially in T20Is. He has scored many runs for the team and contributed numerous match-winning performances with the bat.

On the other hand, Gray-Nicolls is a renowned name in the cricket industry, and in the past year, they had the privilege of having star batter Babar Azam as one of their esteemed brand ambassadors.

This partnership has proven to be highly successful, as Gray-Nicolls has consistently supplied Babar Azam with top-tier cricket bats, solidifying their position as a trusted provider of premium cricket equipment in the market.