Public Holiday Officially Announced for General Elections in Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared a nationwide public holiday on February 8th, 2024, in anticipation of the upcoming General Elections.

In an official notification released today, the Election Commission announced the public holiday across the country, ensuring that voters have ample time to participate in the electoral process.

Additionally, preceding this announcement, the Provincial Cabinet of Punjab had already taken proactive measures by extending the holiday period for all educational institutions in the province.

From February 6th to February 9th, all public and private sector schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will remain closed.

The extended holiday period effectively encompasses a six-day break, taking into account the closure of educational institutions from February 5th to February 9th.

February 5th is observed as Kashmir Day, a public holiday, while February 4th coincides with Sunday, traditionally a non-working day.

These concerted efforts by both the Election Commission and the Provincial Cabinet of Punjab underscore the importance of fostering an environment conducive to democratic participation.

By providing citizens with the necessary time and resources to engage in the electoral process, authorities aim to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure a fair and transparent election.

As the nation prepares for the General Elections on February 8th, all eyes are on the electorate to exercise their democratic right responsibly and contribute to the democratic fabric of Pakistan.