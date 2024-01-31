Punjab Announces 6 Holidays for Schools, Colleges, and Universities

The Provincial Cabinet of Punjab has announced an extended holiday period for all educational institutions across the province. This decision comes in light of the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8th.

From February 6th to February 9th, all public and private sector schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will remain closed. This measure is taken to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted election process.

The closure of educational institutions effectively extends to a six-day holiday streak, considering that February 5th is marked as Kashmir Day, a public holiday, and February 4th falls on a Sunday.

Additionally, a change in school timings has also been announced, with the 9:30 am start time to be observed only until February 3rd. Regular school hours will resume after this period.

This closure is a critical part of the preparations for the general elections, ensuring that the process runs smoothly and without any disruptions. Other provinces are also expected to make similar announcements in the coming days.