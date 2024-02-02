Full Schedule for Pakistan-India Davis Cup Matches Announced

The draw for the most exciting tennis clash, the Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India, was announced today in Islamabad, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown.

According to the details, the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I playoff will be held on February 3-4 on the grass courts at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

ALSO READ Tickets for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Go Online

Here is the complete draw of the Pakistan-India Davis Cup tie:

Date Single Matches 3 February 2024 Aisam-ul-Haq vs Ramkumar Ramanathan, Aqeel Khan vs Sriram Balaji 4 February 2024 Aqeel Khan vs Ramkumar Ramanathan, Aisam-ul-Haq vs Sriram Balaji

Date Double Matches 4 February 2024 Barkatullah/Muzamil Murtaza vs Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni

Earlier, India praised Pakistan’s warm welcome before their important match in Islamabad. Anil Dhupar, the chief of AITA, said they were well taken care of, from airport greetings by the Pakistan Tennis Federation to their practice sessions.

There’s high security for the Indian team, similar to what a head of state gets, due to their first visit in 60 years. The security team, led by Col Gul Rehman of PTF, ensures their safety with multiple security layers and constant surveillance.

The Indian group includes players, physios, and officials, who are given VIP treatment, including secure travel arrangements and strict access control to their venues.

ALSO READ Indian Tennis Players Chill in Islamabad Ahead of Indo-Pak Davis Cup Clash

Islamabad’s tight security, especially with upcoming elections, includes air patrols and numerous cameras, showing no effort is spared for the team’s safety. Hosting the Indian team is a point of pride and an example of sports bringing countries together.