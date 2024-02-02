Full Schedule for Pakistan-India Davis Cup Matches Announced

The draw for the most exciting tennis clash, the Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India, was announced today in Islamabad, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown.
According to the details, the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I playoff will be held on February 3-4 on the grass courts at the Pakistan Sports Complex.
Here is the complete draw of the Pakistan-India Davis Cup tie:
|Date
|Single Matches
|3 February 2024
|Aisam-ul-Haq vs Ramkumar Ramanathan, Aqeel Khan vs Sriram Balaji
|4 February 2024
|Aqeel Khan vs Ramkumar Ramanathan, Aisam-ul-Haq vs Sriram Balaji
|Date
|Double Matches
|4 February 2024
|Barkatullah/Muzamil Murtaza vs Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni
Earlier, India praised Pakistan’s warm welcome before their important match in Islamabad. Anil Dhupar, the chief of AITA, said they were well taken care of, from airport greetings by the Pakistan Tennis Federation to their practice sessions.
There’s high security for the Indian team, similar to what a head of state gets, due to their first visit in 60 years. The security team, led by Col Gul Rehman of PTF, ensures their safety with multiple security layers and constant surveillance.
The Indian group includes players, physios, and officials, who are given VIP treatment, including secure travel arrangements and strict access control to their venues.
Islamabad’s tight security, especially with upcoming elections, includes air patrols and numerous cameras, showing no effort is spared for the team’s safety. Hosting the Indian team is a point of pride and an example of sports bringing countries together.