Noor Zaman Reaches Final of Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup 2024

Published Feb 2, 2024

Noor Zaman humbled the top-seeded Egyptian Yassin Elshafei of Egypt 3-0 on Friday to book a place in the final of the Hong Kong Squash PSA Challenge Cup 2024.

The 19-year-old Squash sensation took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted, “Alhamdulillah in the final of Hong Kong Squash PSA Challenge Cup beats top seed Yassin ElShafei of Egypt 3-0”.

Zaman reached the quarterfinals on Wednesday in Hong Kong after beating Egypt’s Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek by 3-1 in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenge Cup 2024.

He continued his impressive form in the semi-finals of the PSA Challenge Cup after defeating Tomo Endo of Japan 3-2 in a thrilling clash.

Last month, Noor Zaman was struggling to get a visa from the Pakistan General Consulate in Hong Kong and also mentioned on Twitter that if he did not appear in the PSA Challenge Cup, it would seriously affect his world rankings.

This achievement shows the player’s hunger to excel and showcases his talent which needs a competitive action to develop.

During the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou China, Zaman bagged a silver medal for the Pakistan team where he lost to India’s Abhay Singh in the final, winning two games out of five.

