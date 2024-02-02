Naseem Shah Returns to Action in Local League Match [Video]

Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah has made a comeback after a lengthy injury layoff as he was recently spotted in action, bowling during a local white-ball tournament called the Spartan Premier League.

Naseem was the center of attention as he stepped onto the field to play in the local league match. He started as the opening bowler, but his first few deliveries were not very accurate, including a wide ball that went for a boundary due to a misfield by the wicketkeeper. However, Naseem quickly found his groove.

On the fourth delivery, he bowled a short ball, resulting in a top-edge from the batter that went to the wicketkeeper. An excited Naseem jumped and celebrated with a fist pump.

Naseem Shah is back finally 😭❤️

The Most Awaited Comeback ❤️

The next batter also struggled against Naseem. A delivery of good length moved away from the right-handed batter, straightening up, and was caught by a diving second slip fielder, giving Naseem two wickets in consecutive balls.

Naseem Shah was seen bowling in a local league 🔥 He took 2 wickets in one over👏

Meanwhile, the right-arm fast bowler took 2 wickets and was a little bit expensive in the end as he finished with figures of 3-0-30-2.

The 20-year-old hasn’t played since the Pakistan vs. India Asia Cup Super 4 match in September 2023, when he walked off after injuring his right shoulder muscle.

He was subsequently ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, which dented Pakistan’s bowling attack. He also did not play in Pakistan’s tour of Australia, as he underwent surgery.

Last month, Naseem was spotted bowling at the National Cricket Academy nets, building up pace as he prepared for his return.

The talented fast bowler is getting ready to return to cricket in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9. In December, he was traded from Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United, which is one of the biggest transfers ever in the tournament.