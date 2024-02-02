PSL Franchises Angry Over Key Players’ Participation in Sindh Premier League

The Sindh Premier League (SPL) is currently underway in full swing in Karachi, with several Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) centrally contracted players participating in the league.

According to the details, the centrally contracted players, such as Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Tayyab Tahir are taking part in the SPL.

ALSO READ Quetta Gladiators Want a Separate Board and Chairman for PSL

Previously, the board had imposed restrictions on its contracted players, preventing them from participating in other leagues. This issue surfaced a few years ago during Wasim Khan’s tenure as CEO, when on July 7, 2021, he communicated to PSL franchises via email that no contracted player would be allowed to take part in such leagues.

In response to concerns raised by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises regarding centrally contracted players participating in SPL, League Commissioner Naila Bhatti, on October 6, 2023, conveyed via email that the management committee had resolved that centrally contracted players, as well as those engaged in domestic cricket or PCB duties, would not be available for the event.

Moreover, franchises are prohibited from adopting names that closely resemble those of PSL teams, and the cricket board will closely monitor anti-corruption measures while also taking into account the scheduling of events.

Nevertheless, several centrally contracted players continue to participate in the Sindh Premier League, leading to the postponement of the final match of the departmental first-class President Trophy tournament. The election day for the final has been announced, but it may require rescheduling as well.

With the ninth edition of PSL scheduled to kick off in less than two weeks, dissatisfied franchises are planning to protest against the breach of promises made by the PCB.

ALSO READ Tickets for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Go Online

Meanwhile, players who typically demand substantial fees in the PSL are currently participating in Karachi at considerably lower wages.