AB de Villiers Expresses His Desire to Play Alongside Babar Azam

In a heartwarming exchange on social media, former South African cricketing legend AB de Villiers has expressed his profound admiration for former Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The exchange took place on X, where Babar Azam had invited his fans to ask him questions for an interactive X space session, which went viral on social media last night.

Babar Azam’s tweet, of this special space, garnered significant attention. One response, however, stood out among the rest – that of AB de Villiers. The South African maestro, known for his explosive batting and versatility on the cricket field, replied with a statement that has set social media abuzz.

“I would have loved to play alongside Babar Azam,” wrote AB de Villiers in response to Babar’s tweet.

Would have loved to bat with u too my man👌👏 @babarazam258 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) February 1, 2024

Babar, while talking on the space, had stated that Ab de Villiers is one of his favorite cricketers and called the South African legend as his dream batting partner.

The two players have not played alongside each other in the cricket arena, but came face to face on a few occasions, most notably during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where de Villiers represented Lahore Qalandars and Babar was still a part of Karachi Kings.

Babar Azam’s X space, held last night, provided a platform for fans to engage directly with the Pakistani cricket sensation. The event marked a unique and interactive experience for Babar’s followers, allowing them to pose questions directly to the talented batsman.

The admiration expressed by AB de Villiers for Babar Azam is a testament to the latter’s stature in international cricket. Babar has consistently showcased his batting prowess and leadership skills, earning accolades from cricketing legends and contemporaries alike.

De Villiers’ acknowledgment not only highlights the respect between players but also reinforces the global appeal of Babar Azam’s cricketing talent.