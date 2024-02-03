Conor McGregor Set to Return to UFC After 2.5 Years

Conor McGregor is set to make a comeback after two and a half years at the Ultimate Fighting Challenge (UFC 300), the Irish mixed martial artist hasn’t made a return to the octagon since his humbling defeat against Dustin Poirier in 2021 when he last played in UFC 264.

But the latest series of the Ultimate Fighting Challenge will bring a new dawn in his career as his showdown with Michael Chandler is on the cards and the UFC King will return to the ring once it happens.

In April 2023 McGregor teased the fans and announced in his video that he will return to UFC 300 in June and the fight will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Renowned MMA commentator Daniel Cormier revealed that the 165 lbs. category will be added during the revamp of the weight categories in UFC 300. This means McGregor will look to compete for the UFC gold against Michael Chandler at the inaugural match in this edition of the Ultimate Fighting Challenge.

While speaking about McGregor’s return at the UFC 300 on his YouTube Channel Daniel Cormier said, “You are introducing a new weight class, it has to mean something. You can’t have two normal fighters introducing the weight.”

The 35-year-old MMA fighter will book a place in history if he wins the championship in the inaugural 165 lbs weight category. No one has won three championships in different weight class categories. McGregor can become an undisputed champion of the UFC lightweight title, UFC featherweight title and 165lbs title created by UFC, if he competes in that category and makes a return to the ring.

Nicknamed ‘Notorious,’ the UFC Champion has won 22 battles out of 28 in the ring and 19 of them were instances where he knocked out his opponent ruthlessly. He knocked out Jose Aldo within 13 seconds in the ring and he was the one who stopped Eddie Alvarez, who was in the form of his life, from winning the UFC lightweight title in November 2016.