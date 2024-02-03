Misbah-ul-Haq Opposes Giving NOCs to Players Before World Cup

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Misbah-ul-Haq has stated that players should not have been given the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to play in leagues before the World Cup.

Misbah, currently the head coach of Hyderabad Bahadurs in the Sindh Premier League, said during a press conference in Karachi that NOCs should be issued based on the situation, not just policy.

He mentioned that ad-hocism is harmful and there should not be a scenario where a change at the top also leads to changes at the lower levels, leading to inconsistency.

The 49-year-old also stated it’s not the right way to send players home based on one series. Not even foreign coaches, let alone top local coaches, wish to work under such conditions.

The former captain also mentioned that conditions in the West Indies will not be different for Pakistan, and they can perform well in the T20 World Cup with a good combination and Pakistan has the resources to dominate in T20 cricket.

It should be noted that Pakistani players are currently participating in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), representing their respective teams.

Following these leagues, they will be busy in the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Subsequently, they are scheduled to play some T20I matches, including a major 4 T20I match series against England just before the T20 World Cup 2024.