Australia Crushes West Indies With New Record of Quickest Ever Chase

Australia dominated the West Indies in Canberra today, where they secured an emphatic 8-wicket victory and clinched a clean sweep in the 3-match ODI series.

The West Indies found themselves in dire straits as they were bundled out for a paltry 86 runs, setting a new record for the lowest ODI total at Manuka Oval.

The visitors crumbled in just 25 overs after Australia’s captain, Steve Smith, chose to bowl first despite the absence of key bowlers such as Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc.

In response, the home side effortlessly chased down the target of 87 runs, achieving the quickest chase in ODI history with 259 balls remaining.

Fraser-McGurk made a huge impact in his second match by hitting five fours and three sixes as he smashed 41 runs off just 18 balls, which played a crucial role in achieving the record chase. However, he got caught while attempting another big shot off Alzarri Joseph.

Before that, fast bowler Xavier Bartlett took four wickets for 21 runs, following his impressive debut where he took four wickets for 17 runs in Melbourne.

Furthermore, pacer Lance Morris took two important wickets for just 13 runs before having to exit the field due to a side strain.

Additionally, spinner Adam Zampa took two wickets, while Sean Abbott got one wicket. They provided strong support in restricting the Carribean batters.

Meanwhile, with this win, Australia recorded their 12th straight victory in the 50-over format and one of their famous victories included when they clinched the World Cup 2023 title in India recently.