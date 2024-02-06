Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Punjab Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi Officially Appointed PCB Chairman

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Feb 6, 2024 | 2:45 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, has been officially appointed as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today after contesting for the PCB elections unopposed. Naqvi has been appointed as the Chairman for a period of three years.

ALSO READ

The elections for the PCB Chairman were held at the National Cricket Academy, and Mohsin Naqvi has been elected as the 37th Chairman of the PCB.

Earlier Caretaker PM nominated Mohsin Naqvi for the new chairmanship after former PCB chairman, Zaka Ashraf resigned from the post.

ALSO READ

The former chairman made this announcement during a meeting of the Management Committee. Zaka joined the PCB’s Board of Governors on July 6 and took over as Chairman, replacing Najam Sethi on the same day.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>