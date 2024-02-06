Punjab Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi Officially Appointed PCB Chairman

Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, has been officially appointed as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today after contesting for the PCB elections unopposed. Naqvi has been appointed as the Chairman for a period of three years.

The elections for the PCB Chairman were held at the National Cricket Academy, and Mohsin Naqvi has been elected as the 37th Chairman of the PCB.

Earlier Caretaker PM nominated Mohsin Naqvi for the new chairmanship after former PCB chairman, Zaka Ashraf resigned from the post.

The former chairman made this announcement during a meeting of the Management Committee. Zaka joined the PCB’s Board of Governors on July 6 and took over as Chairman, replacing Najam Sethi on the same day.