Banks to Remain Closed For Another Day This Week

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 6, 2024 | 5:09 pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced that it will remain closed on Thursday, 8 February 2024, on account of General Elections.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on February 8, 2024 (Thursday) being a public holiday in the country as notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan to enable the voters to exercise their right of franchise freely and conveniently in the General Election, 2024,” the regulator said in a circular. Commercial banks in the country will also remain closed on election day.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced a public holiday on February 8 when general elections are scheduled to be held.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Article 218 of the Constitution […] Election Commission of Pakistan is pleased to declare [a] public holiday on February 8 in the country,” the ECP said in a press statement.

The decision was taken to enable voters to exercise their right of franchise freely and conveniently, the statement added.

