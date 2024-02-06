Gujranwala Gets Safe City Project

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the Gujranwala Safe City Project and Police Service Center.

During his visit to the Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control, and Communication Centre, the caretaker CM observed the CCTV camera system designed for monitoring security arrangements.

ALSO READ Pakistan Navy Rescues 9 Indian Citizens Stranded in Arabian Sea

Following the inauguration of the Safe City Project in Gujranwala, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the citizens. He also highlighted the project’s potential impact on enhancing security.

Later, Naqvi visited the recently inaugurated police service center in Gujranwala. He inspected various counters and reviewed the process of delivering services to citizens.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave Chief Minister Naqvi a briefing regarding the facilities provided at the Police Service Centre. During the inauguration ceremony, CM Punjab emphasized the broader benefits of the Gujranwala Safe City Project.

He hoped that it would help reduce crimes, improve traffic management, and the resolution of numerous civic issues. Naqvi claimed that there has been a 30 percent reduction in the overall crime rate across Punjab.

Furthermore, the CM attributed the decline in crime rates to the collaborative efforts of the police team. He highlighted the crucial role of the Safe City Project in offering relief to the public and assisting the police force in crime prevention.