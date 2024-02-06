PML-N Promises Islamabad-Murree-Muzaffarabad Train Service After Regaining Power

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has pledged to introduce a train service connecting Islamabad to Murree and Muzaffarabad if his party wins the February 8 elections.

During a public rally in Murree yesterday, the Pakistan Muslim League supremo said that the youth are firmly supporting his party. He added that Pakistan has always supported the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Nawaz also lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)) government for failing to fulfill their promises. Previously, during a public gathering in Gujranwala, the former three-time PM promised to eliminate poverty and unemployment in the country once back in power.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that if he was allowed to complete his tenure, nobody in the country would be unemployed today.

Furthermore, he added that “not only corruption, the price of bread, flour, and sugar were also at the lowest” during his government.

“Had my government remained, people would have been satisfied; they would have been able to make ends meet, unlike today,” the PML-N leader stated.