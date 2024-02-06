Pakistan Navy Rescues 9 Indian Citizens Stranded in Arabian Sea

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 6, 2024

In a joint operation conducted by the Pakistan Navy and Maritime Security Agency, nine Indian citizens stranded in the Arabian Sea were successfully rescued.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy, a joint search and rescue operation was launched following a distress call from the boat ‘SAS Five,’ which was experiencing technical failure.

The boat, which set off from India’s Dabhol Port on February 4th for Sharjah, encountered engine failure. This unfortunate event left all nine Indian nationals onboard stranded at sea for over 24 hours.

The spokesperson added that the PMSS Kashmir chapter efficiently resolved the boat’s technical issue and promptly offered medical assistance to the distressed individuals.

The Indian SAS Five crew commended the timely and professional response of the Pakistan Navy and Maritime Security Agency.

Last month, the Indian Navy had rescued 19 Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates. Indian warship INS Sumitra rescued the hijacked Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Al Naeemi along with its 19-member Pakistani crew on the east coast of Somalia.

Arsalan Khattak

>