Latest World Test Championship Points Table 2023-25

India defeated England by 106 runs in the 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam on Monday, moving up from fifth to second position in the latest ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table 2023-2025.

This win moved India ahead of New Zealand, South Africa, and Bangladesh in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings and now holds 52.78% points after playing six matches in the current WTC cycle.

Here is the latest points table of the World Test Championship 2023-2025:

Teams Matches Win Loss Tied Draw N/R Points PCT Australia 10 6 3 0 1 0 66 55.00 India 6 3 2 0 1 0 38 52.77 South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 50.00 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 50.00 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 50.00 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 0 0 22 36.66 West Indies 4 1 2 0 1 0 16 33.33 England 7 3 3 0 1 0 21 25.00 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0.00

The defending champions of WTC 2021-2023, Australia remains the top team with 55% points. However, they could soon lose this position because of an ongoing World Test Championship match between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval.

Moreover, if the Kiwis win this Test match, they will replace Australia as the top team in the WTC standings, with a points percentage of 66.67%.

The Pakistan team is in 6th place on the World Test Championship points table. They recently lost a 3-0 Test series against Australia. So far, they have won 2 games against Sri Lanka out of 5 played and earned 22 points with a win percentage of 36.66%.

At the same time, the English team is in eighth place and their point percentage dropped from 29.17% to 25% after a loss in Vizag.