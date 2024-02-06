M-Tag is Now Mandatory for Motorways – NHA

Effective February 5, 2024, the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Motorway Police have announced that M-Tag registration is mandatory for all vehicles traveling on motorways.

According to the officials, the decision has been taken to streamline the entry and exit processes at motorway points to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Earlier, the M-tag requirement had been relaxed by the officials. However, it has now become mandatory for every vehicle traveling on the motorways.

Following the implementation of the new regulation, NHMP and NHA have issued important advisories to motorists. They have been asked to complete their M-Tag registration process to avoid facing penalties.

Furthermore, to help motorists in obtaining the M-Tag, officials have advised them to reach out to the customer care center, where they will be required to provide their vehicle registration book/card and ID card for verification purposes.

A recharge facility has also been introduced at toll plazas, providing users with a convenient way to manage their M-Tag accounts.