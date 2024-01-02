Nothing CEO Confirms New Phone, Could be Cheaper Phone 2

Rumors have been rife about Nothing’s foray into the mid-range smartphone segment, with whispers suggesting the imminent arrival of the Nothing Phone (2a) in early 2024.

Now, it appears that the veil of mystery surrounding this device is gradually lifting, as Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei has officially acknowledged the impending launch of a new smartphone. With this revelation, it seems that the much-anticipated debut of the Nothing Phone (2a) is drawing near.

New Year New Me

New Year New M

New Year New

New Year Ne

New Year N

New Year

New Yea

New Ye

New Y

New

New P

New Ph

New Pho

New Phon

New Phone Here's to 2024 everyone! pic.twitter.com/5OLc1Ap3n3 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) January 1, 2024

According to rumors, the Nothing Phone (2a) might take its inaugural bow at the forthcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2024, scheduled for the end of February. Since Carl Pei has already shared the first teaser, we might see a full-blown teaser campaign leading up to the impending February launch at MWC.

Rumored Specs and Price

A recent leak has unveiled details about the forthcoming Nothing Phone (2a), offering consumers a choice between two memory configurations: one boasting 8 GB of RAM paired with 128 GB of storage, and the other with a substantial 12 GB of RAM complemented by a capacious 256 GB of storage. With an anticipated starting price of $400, prospective buyers can expect to choose between two color variants – classic white or sleek black, just like the regular Nothing Phone 2.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch OLED 1080p display enhanced by a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Beneath the surface, it is said to be powered by the Dimensity 7200 chipset. A 4,920 mAh battery is expected to grace the device, offering the convenience of 45W fast charging.

The smartphone is poised to run on the Nothing OS 2.5, a customized experience built upon the foundation of Android 14. On the front, it will showcase the Sony IMX615 32MP front-facing camera.

As for the main camera, it will boast an OIS-enabled Samsung S5KGN9 50MP main sensor. Complementing this primary shooter, there’s a Samsung S5KJN1 50MP ultra-wide lens.

Additional specs include an in-screen fingerprint scanner, dual speakers for immersive audio, and a fresh three-part glyph interface adorning the device’s back.