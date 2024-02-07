Another City of Punjab Gets Safe City Project

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, inaugurated the Rawalpindi Safe City project on Tuesday. The project was completed at a total cost of Rs. 4.6 billion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the caretaker CM said that it was a moment of celebration for the people of the Garrison City and everyone involved in the project.

He described the project as a nearly impossible task due to its delayed start. Naqvi also commended the Rawalpindi Police for their dedication and hard work in combating crime.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister Punjab expressed surprise at the development of the gymkhana. He stated that Rawalpindi had been fortunate to receive such a significant investment.

He also highlighted the projects that had been completed recently, including the ring road, mall road, and hospital renovations. MD of Safe City Authority Punjab, Ahsan Yunus, also addressed the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention that Rawalpindi has become the second city in Punjab to get a safe city project this week. Earlier on Monday, Naqvi inaugurated the project in Gujranwala along with the Police Service Center.