Another City of Punjab Gets Safe City Project

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 7, 2024 | 11:08 am

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, inaugurated the Rawalpindi Safe City project on Tuesday. The project was completed at a total cost of Rs. 4.6 billion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the caretaker CM said that it was a moment of celebration for the people of the Garrison City and everyone involved in the project.

He described the project as a nearly impossible task due to its delayed start. Naqvi also commended the Rawalpindi Police for their dedication and hard work in combating crime.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister Punjab expressed surprise at the development of the gymkhana. He stated that Rawalpindi had been fortunate to receive such a significant investment.

He also highlighted the projects that had been completed recently, including the ring road, mall road, and hospital renovations. MD of Safe City Authority Punjab, Ahsan Yunus, also addressed the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention that Rawalpindi has become the second city in Punjab to get a safe city project this week. Earlier on Monday, Naqvi inaugurated the project in Gujranwala along with the Police Service Center.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Celebrating Musical Excellence: Winners of the 2024 Grammy Awards
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>