Online Driving Learner Permit Facility Launched by Islamabad Police

Published Feb 7, 2024

The Islamabad Capital Police has launched an online facility for the residents of the federal capital to obtain their learner’s permit for driving.

Motorists can now apply for an online learner permit after undergoing a medical examination at the traffic office, stated a spokesperson for the capital police.

The spokesperson added that this service is easily accessible through the official website of the Islamabad Capital Police. The online facility has been launched following the directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

The initiative is aimed at facilitating individuals seeking to obtain a driving license. It allows them to apply for an online learner permit after a medical examination directly from the official website of the Islamabad police from the comfort of their homes.

Earlier this month, the capital police launched a virtual driving license facility. According to a public relations officer, the Virtual Driving License has been specifically launched for the residents of the federal capital. Citizens can download their virtual licenses by entering their National Identity Card number, driving license number, and expiration date on the official website.

