Pakistan’s Sprinter Shajar Awan Set to Participate in the Indoor World Athletics Championship

Pakistan’s fastest athlete Shajar Abbas Awan will participate in the World Indoor Athletics Championship this year which will be held in Glasgow Scotland. The athlete will participate in the 60-meter event of the competition which will take place from March 1 to March 3.

Last year Shajar Awan achieved a phenomenal feat as he qualified for the semifinal in the 10 Indoor Asian Athletics Championship in Kazakhstan.

He secured second place in his 60-meter race and clocked his speed at 6.78Q defeating athletes like Huang Yi from China and Favoris Muzrapov from Tajikistan.

Back in 2022, Awan set an unprecedented national record in 200 meters by finishing first in his heats race at the Islamic Solidarity race.

Albeit the 23-year-old had to exit from the 100-meter race because he finished 4th, despite displaying a good performance in the 60-meter category during the same event.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) intends to send some athletes to the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship which will take place in Iran from February 17 to February 19, however, the No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be required from the state authorities and departments so that the athletes can travel on time.

According to reports, the AFP has confirmed that getting an e-visa from Iran will not be an issue and the main delay is coming from the state authorities who are currently focused on the general elections 2024.