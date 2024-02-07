Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First-Ever No.1 Ranked Bowler Across Formats

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s stellar form has earned him an unprecedented place in history as he becomes the first-ever fast bowler to achieve the No. 1 spot across all formats. The speedster also becomes the first Indian fast bowler to attain the top rank in Test Cricket.

Previously, 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev had achieved the second rank in his Test career while he only played two formats during his playing days, as the T20I format was first introduced in 2005.

Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath has never achieved this feat as he only played T20Is against England and New Zealand.

Back in 2010, Zaheer Khan also moved up to the 3rd spot in the Test rankings and he is also known as one of the greatest left-arm fast bowlers in India who graced the game. He picked up 22 wickets in the ICC 2011 ODI World Cup.

Bumrah’s supreme run of form continues as he notched up 9 scalps in the second Test against England and he also bagged the 10th five-wicket haul in the 34th Test innings of his career.

The Indian speedster took 20 wickets in the ODI Cricket World Cup last and is also the fastest Indian who has bagged 150 wickets in Test cricket.

Despite heartbreak in the ODI World Cup final, Bumrah has come back stronger taking 15 wickets in the series against England and his pivotal bowling spells have turned out to be the turning point in the series as both sides are level on 1-1 after the second Test.