Engand Cricketer Rehan Ahmed Commends Stokes for Honoring Friday Prayers

England’s young spinner Rehan Ahmed thanked captain Ben Stokes for his kindness and support towards him, Shoaib Bashir, and other Muslim players practicing in the England men’s team.

During a chat on an English sports channel, Rehan shared how he asked for time off for Friday prayers during a team trip in Abu Dhabi. He appreciated Stokes for backing him up right away and encouraging him.

The 19-year-old recalled a time in Abu Dhabi when there was a team outing on a Friday, which happened to coincide with Friday prayers.

Rehan said that both he and Bashir were present, and he messaged the team manager, Wayne Bentley, to ask if they could skip the outing because they needed to pray.

Stokes messaged me straight away and said ‘come to me whenever you want about this kind of stuff, I understand it fully’. And yes he’s stuck by his word.Every time I pray he is so respectful, very understanding. Everyone is on this tour.

The leg spinner also mentioned Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum for creating a brave atmosphere where spinners are urged to aim for aggressive lengths instead of fretting over conceding runs.

He further mentioned that they prioritize the positive outcomes over dwelling on the negatives. For instance, getting a wicket after bowling four poor deliveries is valued more than consistently bowling 16 good balls without taking a wicket.

It must be remembered that Rehan became the youngest player to represent England in Test cricket when he debuted at 18 years and 126 days old in Karachi in December 2022.

Moreover, he made a strong impact by taking a five-wicket haul in Pakistan’s second inning, which helped to shift the game in favor of his team.

In the ongoing Test series against India, Rehan has taken eight wickets in two matches, with an average of 36.38. Even though his average might not seem impressive, he has taken important wickets that have helped shift the game at key moments.

Besides his bowling, Rehan has also done well with the bat. He has made valuable contributions lower down the order, forming partnerships with the set batters to challenge the Indian bowlers.