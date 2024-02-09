Ian Bishop Claps Back at Pakistani Sports Journalist

Former West Indian fast bowler and renowned commentator Ian Raphael Bishop, responded to criticism from Pakistani sports journalist Waheed Khan regarding Bishop’s remarks on U19 Pakistani players.

During the U19 World Cup semi-final match, Pakistani bowler Ali Raza took four important wickets against Australia. When he grabbed the eighth wicket of the match, Bishop, who was commentating at the time, called him a ‘Super Star.’

After that, Waheen Khan spoke on his ‘X’ account about Bishop’s remarks toward the young player and criticized him.

Yes Ian Bishop makes every 2nd player a superstar yaad hai na “Remember the name” Braithwaite kaha hain ab. Don’t start making future stars of every other player hold your horses.

The commentator clapped back strongly at Waheed’s statement by responding that he was inspired by his seniors and he will never stop passing out that encouragement to young cricketers.

@waheedkhan I was an ambitionless, drifting teenager when I first played senior cricket with Phil Simmons, against Marshall, Garner & later, Holding. I heard they’d said nice things about my game. That inspired me to believe in myself. I’ll never stop passing that on to others. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) February 9, 2024

It should be noted that Australia won against Pakistan by just one wicket, setting up a final match against India in the 2024 U19 World Cup on February 11th.

Pakistan were all out for 179 runs. Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas each scored 52 runs, with their partnership boosting the scoring rate between overs 31-40. Pakistan made a strong comeback with Ali Raza and Arafat Minhas leading the charge. However, Australia managed to barely defeat Pakistan.

