Salman Butt Hopes for Merit Based Appointments in Mohsin Naqvi’s Era

Former Pakistan Captain and Test Cricketer Salman Butt highlighted the importance of meritocracy and specialized roles in modern cricket and urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its stakeholders to adapt to modern terms so that the nation’s cricket can thrive.

The Test cricketer said that people should be selected on merit and captaincy should be bestowed upon those who have leadership qualities and the ones who know what it takes to lead the team at the highest level.

Referring to the newly appointed PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi he said, “Only a heart specialist can treat the heart, similarly you need specialists in every field of sports as well” he said.

While addressing the captaincy issues in Pakistan cricket, “There is a need for a roadmap in sports, you cannot change the captain after every world cup abruptly but in Pakistan, we see that trend a lot, I feel that Shaheen Afridi should be given ample amount of time to prove himself when someone becomes Captain they should be given a fair chance.”

Butt reflected and seemed concerned about the fact that there is no consistency in the decision-making of PCB and recently that has become a catalyst in the downfall of Pakistan Cricket.

Responding to a question on the general elections the cricketer said that “casting vote is my right as an individual and a personal choice”, refraining from showcasing his political allegiance.

“We all know why there are conspiracies in the cricket board and all of us know that our batting coach during the World Cup had never played in Asian conditions during his playing days.”

Salman Butt has hinted at conspiracies in PCB in the past as well however the cricketer’s name has been resurfacing time and time again in recent months as an advisor to the chief selector in the Pakistan cricket board hierarchy.