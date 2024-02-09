Wrestler The Great Khali Pulls Off an Incredible One-Handed Six While Playing Cricket

India’s former WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana also known as ‘The Great Khali’ demonstrated incredible strength with his bottom hand and hit the ball over the fence in his compound.

The wrestler is fond of cricket and enjoys sports in general but his remarkable torso strength shows why he made it to the world’s biggest wrestling event.

ALSO READ Star Showdown in Davis Cup as Djokovic Likely to Face Tsitsipas

In a viral video, on social media, he displayed exceptional hitting prowess exhibiting an alpha male personality that he possesses in abundance, dismissing the ball from his presence with a towering six.

Khali made his debut in 2006, where he worked for renowned companies, and promotions in the wrestling industry like All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), and CMLL which is a professional wrestling company based in Mexico.

ALSO READ David Warner Registers Unique Batting Record Across Formats

The 51-year-old has defeated household names in WWE like Batista, Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Kane. It was “The Undertaker” who ended Khali’s winning streak in a Smackdown Live (Last man standing match).

Born in Himachal Pradesh to a Punjabi family, the Indian Wrestler has made his name and stature in the industry, which has inspired many wrestlers in India.

The World-Famous Indian wrestler was inducted into the Hall of Fame, back in 2021 and is one of the humblest wrestlers in the WWE folklore. He has surely left an undoubted mark in the wrestling entertainment business.