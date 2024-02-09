Star Showdown in Davis Cup as Djokovic Likely to Face Tsitsipas

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic could face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Davis Cup as Serbia and Greece might end up facing each other in the qualifier round.

Davis Cup Qualifiers draw was recently concluded in which the teams that did not qualify for the top-flight were seeded and this draw was held in London.

Countries in the Davis Cup compete in different divisions and they are promoted to the next division if they give a good performance, it works like the UEFA Nations League in football.

Greece emerged victorious in the lower division matches whereas Serbia showcased an underwhelming performance in the qualifier matches mainly because Djokovic was not participating in the qualifiers for the top division.

Greece is the lower tier team of Group I which will now face Serbia in the qualifier division above them. Greece defeated Romania 4-0 in their group I match and will now compete with Serbia to reach the qualifier division, if Greece beats Serbia, they will replace them in the Qualifier tier.

Serbia recently lost to Slovakia in their qualifier division match and once again Djokovic was not available in that game.

Both Djokovic and Tsitsipas are formidable forces in Tennis with immaculate performances and achievements for their nations.

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost two finals against Djokovic including the French Open in 2021 and Australian Open last year. He won the ATP Finals back in 2019 and has won ten major titles in his career.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas might clash against each other in the match between Greece and Serbia which will be held in September, if Djokovic decides to participate in the second half of the Davis Cup campaign.