Mike Hesson Reveals Reason Behind Picking Shah Brothers for Islamabad United in PSL 9

The head coach of Islamabad United, Mike Hesson, recently revealed the strategic thinking that led to including the Shah brothers in the team’s roster for the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the draft process.

During a conversation with a local sports website, Hesson clarified that choosing all three brothers was mainly based on their cricket skills.

Naseem Shah wants his brothers to tread their own path. But you know from our perspective it was very much a cricket decision (to select all three brothers).

Hesson mentioned that Hunain has the right skills to perform well during the middle and final parts of the game and explained that they believed Hunain Shah was ready to join the playing team if needed.

Moreover, the 49-year-old also pointed out that his performances in domestic games and the National T20 Cup showed he was doing well, especially for bowling during the middle and end stages of the game.

The head coach also recognized the humor in choosing all three brothers for the team and was excited about the unique strengths each brother offers.

It should be noted that fast bowler Naseem Shah and his siblings, Hunain Shah and Ubaid Shah, will play for Islamabad United in the upcoming season.

The franchise clinched the coveted PSL title in both 2016 and 2018 and is expected to remain a strong contender in the upcoming season.

The excitement grows as PSL 9 is set to start on February 17 in Lahore, and the first game will see Islamabad United play against Lahore Qalandars, promising a thrilling beginning to the league.