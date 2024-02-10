International Football Stars ‘Vote’ in Pakistan’s General Elections [Video]

In a hilarious turn of events surrounding Pakistan’s General Elections, a video circulating on social media has sparked both confusion and laughter among netizens.

While the nation is no stranger to bizarre occurrences during election season, the latest spectacle involves none other than international football superstars allegedly participating in the democratic process – in Pakistan.

Sindh is so advanced that famous footballers casted their votes. 😭 #Election2024

The video, which has gone viral, shows a man displaying what appear to be voter slips bearing the names of renowned footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe.

According to the footage, these football icons apparently took time out of their hectic schedules to cast their votes in Pakistan.

According to the video, Al-Nassr’s star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Hilal’s winger, Neymar Jr, Inter Miami’s forward, Lionel Messi, and PSG’s runaway player, Kylian Mbappe voted in Pakistan’s General Elections.

The unexpected appearance of these names on voter slips has left many scratching their heads, while others find humor in the absurdity of the situation.

However, before football fans in Pakistan or around the world get too excited about their favorite players engaging in Pakistani politics, it must be noted here that these voter slips are nothing more than elaborate facades, created for entertainment purposes.

Rather than authentic endorsements or instances of international involvement in Pakistani elections, the slips add a humorous touch to the energy surrounding the electoral process.

It’s not uncommon for election seasons to be accompanied by a variety of unconventional occurrences in Pakistan, ranging from the bizarre to the downright surreal.

From reports of deceased individuals miraculously casting their votes to now, the imaginative inclusion of football stars in the electoral fray, Pakistani elections often capture global attention for their unique character.

While the video may have initially sparked intrigue and amusement, it ultimately serves as a reminder to approach online content with a critical eye, particularly during sensitive times such as elections.