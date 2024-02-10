More Countrywide Spells of Rain and Snowfall Expected Soon

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 10, 2024

According to a private weather forecasting company, PakWeather, two to three powerful western systems will enter the country in the last week of February.

The weather systems are expected to bring significant rainfall from Sindh to Kashmir, and snowfall to the mountain ranges.

The Meteorological Office has also stated that the country is expected to experience near-normal rainfall in most parts during February 2024. It is expected to benefit crop areas and alleviate fog conditions.

Additionally, in the February outlook, the prolonged dry weather spell will come to an end with the rainfall.

As per the Met Department’s forecast, moderate amount of water for standing crops and vegetables will be available, which will have a positive impact on the Rabi crops.

The improvement in air quality due to the rainfall is also expected to reduce the seasonal illnesses caused by the prolonged dry conditions.

Arsalan Khattak

>