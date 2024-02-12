PCB Announces Match Officials For PSL 9

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the officials for the 9th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). Lahore and Multan will host 14 matches from February 17 to 27 in the first phase, while Karachi and Rawalpindi will host 16 matches from February 28 to March 12.

Roshan Maqsood will be the match referee for the ninth season of PSL.

The qualifiers, eliminators, and the final in Karachi from March 14 to 18 will see the announcement of officials at an appropriate time.

The ICC Elite Panel of Umpires consists of Richard Illingworth, Chris Gaffaney, Ahsan Raza, and Michael Gough, along with local umpires Aleem Dar, Tariq Rasheed, Shozab Raza, Rashid Riaz, Faisal Afridi, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Asif Yaqoob, Alex Wharf, Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Asif, Naseer Hussain, and Imran Javed.

Richard Illingworth has previously umpired in 48 matches in the PSL. Chris Gaffaney has umpired in 34 matches in four editions, followed by Alex Wharf (11 matches) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge from Sri Lanka (three matches).

On February 18, Michael Gough from England will officiate in the opening match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Roshan Maqsood, who has officiated in 97 matches as a match referee, is also a former member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. In the ninth season of the PSL, he will lead the team of match referees, including Ali Naqvi and Muhammad Javaid.

In the opening match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in Lahore, experienced umpires Aleem Dar and Michael Gough will be in action. Tariq Rasheed will be the TV umpire, while Shozab Raza will serve as the reserve umpire. Match referee duties will be carried out by Muhammad Javaid.