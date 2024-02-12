England’s Top Pacer Stopped From Playing in PSL 9

Just before the start of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, Multan Sultans suffered a major setback as English fast bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of the upcoming season.

According to the details, the England Cricket Board (ECB) has not granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Topley, which is the main reason for him not being part of PSL 9.

ALSO READ Latest FIFA Rankings Update After Asian Cup 2023

The left-arm pacer was picked in the gold category during the drafting held last year in December, however, his replacement has not been announced yet.

The 29-year-old was recently part of South Africa’s SA20 league, where his team, the Durban Super Giants, were the runners-up. Concerns spread when he suffered an injury in the final of that league.

Earlier, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was set to play for Peshawar Zalmi, was ruled out for PSL 9, due to the same reason.

It should be noted that the PSL 9 trophy unveiling is scheduled for February 13th, sparking excitement among cricket fans. Organizers are choosing between the golf course and park as venues, with a decision expected in a few days.

ALSO READ Mike Hesson Reveals Reason Behind Picking Shah Brothers for Islamabad United in PSL 9

Meanwhile, the PSL 9 is set to kick off on February 17th in Lahore. The first game will be between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars, kicking off the cricket excitement.