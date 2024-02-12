Stocks Crumble At PSX After Election Turmoil Causes KSE-100 to Crash By Over 1,200 Points

Bears wrecked the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost over 1,200 points in intraday trade after last week’s delay in the announcement of election results and news of the delay in the resolution of the circular debt management plan.

The benchmark KSE-100 index appeared bearish from the opening bell and immediately dropped into the red zone, losing 1,200+ points after trading resumed on Monday.

After opening trade at 62,943 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index crashed to 61,795 at 11 AM. At 11:05 AM, it clocked in at 61,740, down by 1.91 percent or 1203 points.

ALSO READ SBP Reserves Fall by $172 Million in One Week

Besides the massive election fiasco that ensued last week, investors also held back equity intakes amid reports that the International Monetary Fund had still not approved Pakistan’s circular debt reduction and tariff rationalization plans.

The possibility of a coalition government coming back poses concerns for a big chunk of investors.

Overall, massive selling pressure expanded to the larger energy and power sectors. KEL, OGDC and PPL were top losers at the time of press.

The highest participation was witnessed in K-Electric Limited (PSX: KEL) with over 19.3 million shares traded, followed by Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDC) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PSX: PPL). At the time of filing, the scrips had 14.6 million shares and 9.8 million shares traded, respectively.

Top Volumes

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME KEL 4.37 4.63 4.35 -0.28 19,383,876 OGDC 134.2 141.0 134.2 -10.88 14,623,851 PPL 108.2 113.0 108.1 -8.58 9,862,656 HASCOL 7.2 7.66 7.07 -0.42 6,687,000 WTL 1.23 1.28 1.22 -0.05 5,808,948 CNERGY 3.95 4.04 3.91 -0.1 4,601,760 PRL 27.23 28.2 27.2 -0.85 3,959,480

This is an intraday market update.