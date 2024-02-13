Faisal Mosque to Undergo Major Renovation For First Time After Construction

After more than three decades since its construction, the Saudi government is expected to allocate funds for the renovation of Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

This was revealed by the caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ijaz during a visit to the mosque on Monday. He was also accompanied by the Saudi envoy Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chairman Anwarul Haq, and others.

It is pertinent to mention that the mosque has undergone little to no major repair or renovation work in the last 35 years. According to reports, the Saudi government is planning to start the repair work through its embassy as soon as possible.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is likely to be signed soon between the Interior Ministry, the CDA, and Saudi Arabia in this regard.

The reports added that the mosque has been awaiting renovation since 1988. At the moment, its parking lot as well as toilets are in poor condition.

Moreover, there is a pressing need to enhance the air-conditioning system and address electrical issues within the mosque premises.

The interior minister stated that he made the decision to reach out to the Saudi envoy after offering his Friday prayers at the mosque and observing that the mosque urgently needed a facelift.

The (CDA) is responsible for overseeing the mosque’s affairs, while the Islamic International University Islamabad, another Saudi-funded project in Islamabad, manages and handles relevant matters.

According to a CDA official, the civic authority has been conducting minor repair works at the mosque. However, the necessary maintenance is being done through its funds and the funds provided by the federal government, which were meager for its proper maintenance.

“Once again, Saudi Arabia has shown interest in this mosque, which is indeed a great gesture,” said an official of CDA.

Moreover, as per the IIUI President Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, the Saudi government is planning to construct a grand mosque in the IIUI for $32 million, which will also serve as a “hub for research”.