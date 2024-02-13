Young Tennis Player Zainab Ali Naqvi Passes Away At the Age of 17

Zainab Ali Naqvi, a young and promising Pakistani tennis player, passed away on Monday night. She was competing in the ITF Juniors event in Islamabad.

According to sources, The 17-year-old tennis player was found dead in the bathroom of her home and her body was found after 30 minutes. The player had just returned home after her match in the ITF Juniors event.

Zainab had been playing the sport since the age of 9 and she was a junior tennis player who mostly participated in the singles category and preferred hard courtyard playing surfaces which suited her style of play and catered to her strengths.

In November 2022, she participated in the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships where she faced Kazakhstan Zhansaya Bakytzhan and India’s Thaniya Sarai.

Naqvi bagged the Karachi ATF 14 and under Super Tennis Series Championships at Karachi Gymkhana in 2014 and that was her first-ever title in the girl’s singles category where she defeated Varsha Das in a closely-contested final.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam Ul Haq Qureshi, Ex-PTF President and Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, PTF Council Members, and the Pakistan tennis fraternity at large offer their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Her loss at an early age has shaken the tennis fraternity and her untimely death will have a lasting impact on people who watched her journey unfold.