You Can Now Check The Real Winner From Your Constituency Online

Pakistan’s 2024 general elections concluded over the past week with some of the most controversial results to date. Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which competed as independent candidates in the elections, ended up winning in most regions across the country.

However, the election results changed overnight and experts say these elections have been some of the least credible in Pakistan’s 76-year history.

Thankfully, a new website lets you keep track of the actual winners in your area, though it only works with VPNs. You can guess as to why that’s the case. This website shows sample data from Form 45 and their respective results in each area. It also lets you search by constituency, candidate name, or city, to let you look for the data you’re looking for.

The table on this webpage shows the constituency number, the name of the area, the winner from that area, their respective party, and the total number of votes received. Clicking on the “view constituency” button shows even more details such as polling stations, rejected votes, and more. Users can also download these forms for more offline viewing.

More details can be found on the website.

  • Is there any credibility to forms uploaded here? It could very well have been photoshopped. ProPakistani should verify before posting should blogs.

  • What difference does it make? The people who make decisions absolutely do not care about whom the people voted for. The people who have the power to decide the winners matter in this country. We the people do not.

    The system in PAkistan is deliberately designed to keep us impoverished and captured by the elite. They will not allow anyone to destroy their system. They have the guns and we do not.

    • lens

