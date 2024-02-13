Fakhar Zaman Rubbishes Batting Position Rumors Ahead of PSL

Pakistan’s left-handed batter, Fakhar Zaman, talked to local media ahead of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League beginning on February 17.

Zaman said, “I am prepared to bat at any position, but my preference is to open in the PSL.”

Rumors running around said that Zaman needs to bat in the middle order to cement his place in the national team T20I setup. The national team is already filled with openers, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, etc. which means that Fakhar’s utility needs to be utilized in the middle-order.

Making a further comment on the situation, Fakhar elaborated: “The dynamics within the Pakistan team are different; there we have players from all across the country. You cannot compare Pakistan team with the PSL franchise.”

Lahore Qalandars are the reigning champions of the PSL. They have back-to-back titles and want to make it three.

LQ begin their campaign against Islamabad United, fellow two-time PSL winners, on February 17 at Gaddafi Stadium.

LQ have a fiery bowling line-up with the trio, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan looking to knock out every batter’s stumps.