Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Multan Sultans Unveil Official Kit for PSL 9

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Feb 13, 2024 | 11:14 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner and Multan Sultans have added more excitement to the upcoming league by launching their new kit for the ninth edition.

The 2021 PSL champions have chosen Pakistan football star Otis Khan as the brand ambassador alongside the Pakistan women’s cricket team’s talented all-rounder Fatima Sana.

ALSO READ

The franchise launched two home and away kits and shared this news on their social media platforms, stating, “Presenting the Urban Blues: Our home and away kits, introduced to the world by sports icons.”

The dark blueish-green color, which looks more attractive, will represent the home kit, while the away kit will be lighter.

The much-awaited PSL 9 is just five days away, set to kick off on February 17th. The defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, will host Islamabad United in the opening match, and the final of PSL 9 will take place in Karachi on March 18th.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, the Sultans will begin their campaign at home against the Karachi Kings on February 18th, and notably, they will play five matches on their home ground.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>