Here Are the Fastest Growing Professions Across Europe

LinkedIn has unveiled that the fastest-growing occupations in Europe mainly revolve around IT, sales and marketing, data analytics, and sustainability.

According to data, job skill sets have changed by 25% since 2015 and are expected to undergo a 65% transformation by 2030 globally.

“The acceleration of artificial intelligence and automation has created new opportunities and challenges for professionals and companies alike looking to prepare for the future,” LinkedIn said.

As per the LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise 2024 list, the fastest-growing professions in some European countries over the past five years are as follows:

France: Sales Manager, Admissions Specialist, Energy Broker

Germany: Sustainability Manager, Cyber Security Analyst, Public Sector Consultant

Ireland: Caseworker, Learning Specialist, Chief Commercial Officer

Italy: Business Development Representative, Artificial Intelligence Engineer, Security Operations Center Analyst

The Netherlands: Talent Acquisition Specialist, Data Steward, Product Analyst

Spain: Security Operations Center Analyst, Software Engineer Analyst, Sustainability Manager

Sweden: Cyber Security Engineer, Sustainability Analyst, Growth Specialist

Switzerland: Financial Advisor, Human Resources Specialist, Artificial Intelligence Engineer

The United Kingdom: Sustainability Manager, Sales Development Representative, Underwriting Analyst

Occupations, such as software engineering analyst, sales manager, and energy broker, offer more remote job opportunities compared to others.

On the other hand, roles with the highest hybrid job availability include caseworker, underwriting analyst, product analyst, and cyber security engineer.

The median years of experience required for these roles vary depending on the occupation, ranging from 1.7 to 6.8 years.

According to a report, the highest paying jobs in Europe include data scientist, financial director, business development manager, product manager, and project manager. All of these professions earn salaries exceeding €5,000 per month across Europe.