Only One Pakistani Makes It to ICC U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament

The ICC announced its under-19 World Cup team of the tournament on Monday. The lineup consisted of the best performers in the World Cup, and Pakistan’s fast bowler Ubaid Shah was also named in the list as he delivered some memorable performances throughout the tournament.

ALSO READ Multan Sultans Unveil Official Kit for PSL 9

Speedster Ubaid Shah was Pakistan’s most promising talent and sensational performer throughout the tournament as he notched up 18 scalps at a strike rate of 12.38, causing havoc for the opening batters with the new ball and causing problems with his line and length on many occasions.

Three Australians, four Indians, and two South Africans made it to the list alongside Scottish Batter Jamie Dunk and West Indies allrounder Nathan Edward.

Team of the Tournament for the ICC U19 World Cup: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA) (wk) – 287 runs at 57.40

Harry Dixon (AUS) – 309 runs at 44.14

Musheer Khan (IND) – 360 runs at 60.00

Hugh Weibgen (AUS) (captain) – 304 runs at 50.66

Uday Saharan (IND) – 397 runs at 56.71

Sachin Dhas… — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 12, 2024

Australian skipper Hugh Weibgen, prolific batter Harry Dixon, and strike bowler Callum Vidler featured in the list as the three youngsters played a crucial role in Australia’s Under 19 World Cup final win against India.

South African wicket-keeper batter Lhuan-Dre Pretorius and bowler Kwena Maphaka, India’s bowling spearhead Saumy Pandey was also part of the eleven while three Indian batters received recognition for their performances including Uday Saharan, Musheer Khan, and Sachin Dhas.

ALSO READ Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Ruled Out of Action Due to Ankle Injury

In the final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first, setting up the highest total of 253-7 in the tournament’s history. India in reply was bundled out for just 174 in the second innings. Opener Harry Dixon and captain Hugh Weibgen gave a promising start to the Kangaroos as they scored 42 and 48, respectively, setting up a crucial partnership of 78 early on.

Mahli Beardman won Man of the Match with a scintillating performance as he stormed through the top-order of the Indian batting. Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek were the only two batters who showed resistance against the Australian bowlers.

The Aussies have won the ICC Under 19 World Cup on four occasions 1988, 2002, 2010, and 2024, the most after India in the age-group world cups.