PSX Loses Over 1,400 Points to Crash Below 60,000 After IMF Rejection

Bears again wrecked the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost over 1,400 points in first hour of intraday trade after the International Monetary Fund turned down Pakistan’s circular debt reduction and tariff rationalization plans.

The benchmark KSE-100 index appeared bearish from the opening bell and immediately dropped into the red zone, losing 1,400+ points after trading resumed on Tuesday.

After opening trade at 61,065 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index crashed by 1,452 points to 59,613 at 9:50 AM. At 10:50 AM, it clocked in at 60,536, down by 1.61 percent or 981 points.

ALSO READ IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Circular Debt Management Plan

Today’s decline is led by OGDC and PPL after the IMF said they do not agree with Pakistan’s circular debt reduction plan. The market was expecting a big dividend because of this.

The highest participation was witnessed in K-Electric Limited (PSX: KEL) with over 29.3 million shares traded, followed by Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL) and Cnergyico PK Limited (PSX: CNERGY). The scrips had 17.5 million shares and 9.4 million shares traded, respectively.

Top Volumes

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME KEL 3.98 4.11 3.82 -0.23 29,366,046 WTL 1.2 1.22 1.16 -0.01 17,530,718 CNERGY 3.59 3.8 3.48 -0.23 9,490,137 PIAA 9.17 9.37 8.39 -0.22 7,691,500 PRL 24.02 25.25 24.02 -1.95 4,684,562 BOP 6.12 6.15 5.92 0.04 3,927,866 PSO 142.48 149.0 142.48 -11.55 3,844,692

This is an intraday market update.