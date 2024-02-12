Here is the Star Studded Commentary Panel for PSL 9

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 commentators have been announced. The first match of the ninth edition will be played between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars on February 17.

Former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja returns as a commentator for PSL Season 9. Ramiz enjoyed a good stint in the previous editions of PSL before he was appointed as the head of the national cricket board.

Raja makes a comeback to a profession where he’s given many memorable moments.

Further on, the commentary panel includes Waqar Younis, Aamir Sohail, Sana Mir, Bazid Khan, Urooj Mumtaz, Marina Iqbal, Tariq Saeed from the local commentary panel.

Foreign commentators include World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke, Ian Bishop, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, Mark Butcher etc.

Sikander Bakht, Dominic Cork, Ali Younis, and Mike Haysman are also part of the commentary panel.

Continuing the legacy, Zainab Abbas and Erin Holland will serve as presenters for PSL Season 9.