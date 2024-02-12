Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here is the Star Studded Commentary Panel for PSL 9

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 12, 2024 | 5:35 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 commentators have been announced. The first match of the ninth edition will be played between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars on February 17.

ALSO READ

Former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja returns as a commentator for PSL Season 9. Ramiz enjoyed a good stint in the previous editions of PSL before he was appointed as the head of the national cricket board.

Raja makes a comeback to a profession where he’s given many memorable moments.

Further on, the commentary panel includes Waqar Younis, Aamir Sohail, Sana Mir, Bazid Khan, Urooj Mumtaz, Marina Iqbal, Tariq Saeed from the local commentary panel.

Foreign commentators include World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke, Ian Bishop, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, Mark Butcher etc.

Sikander Bakht, Dominic Cork, Ali Younis, and Mike Haysman are also part of the commentary panel.

ALSO READ

Continuing the legacy, Zainab Abbas and Erin Holland will serve as presenters for PSL Season 9.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>