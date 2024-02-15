Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Details Announced for Grand Opening Ceremony of PSL 9

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 15, 2024 | 5:13 pm

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a ‘Grand Opening Ceremony’ before season 9 of the Pakistan Super League kicks off.

The ceremony will take place in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where the opening match is also scheduled to be played.

Pakistani singing superstars, Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, Aima Baig and Noori will perform during the ceremony.

Zafar and Baig have sung season 9’s anthem ‘Khul Ke Khel’ which was released on February 14, also known as Valentine’s Day in the Western world.

The ceremony will also include a laser and fireworks show. The gates will open at 3:30 PM on the said date, while the event will start at 6:30 PM.

Tickets can be booked through pcb.tcs.com.pk where the audience has access to a wide variety.

PSL will take place across four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi – with the tournament starting on February 17 and concluding on March 18.

Security plan for the entirety of the event was announced, with the foreign cricketers expected to get the treatment of state guests.

Check the schedule of PSL 9 HERE!

