Ramiz Raja Gets a Lot of Love on His PSL Comeback

Former Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja has thanked the fans for wishing him the best of luck as he is set to return to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and entertain the fans with his cricket acumen and majestic voice in the commentary box.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also announced that he will be available only in the last leg of the PSL which will start from February 28 in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

ALSO READ Multan Sultans Unveil Official Kit for PSL 9

Ramiz Raja posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had signed a contract with Bangladesh Premier League already but the Pakistan Super League management had contacted him to provide his services as a commentator and become the voice of PSL once more.

Thank you all for your PSL comeback wishes. I am humbled.

I had already signed up for BPL when I got the offer of PSL so will be joining the last leg of Pindi and khi. Let’s hope it’s a great tournament. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 13, 2024

The last time the commentator was part of the PSL was in 2021, which was the 6th edition of the PSL. Later that year in September, he was appointed the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by the then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The 61-year-old commentator remained in office till December 2022 and his tenure lasted only 15 months during which Pakistan cricket saw its T20I side reach the number one spot in the world and reached the final of the 2022 T20I World Cup against England.

ALSO READ Only One Pakistani Makes It to ICC U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Pakistan also performed exceptionally well in the 2021 T20I World Cup and won all five of their group matches and defeated India for the first time in a World Cup game, before a heartbreaking loss against Australia in the semifinals.

Ramiz Raja’s return will bring that traditional flavor back to the PSL which the fans always got in the early seasons of the PSL with his dynamic chemistry with Alan Wilkins.