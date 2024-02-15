PCB Terminates Haris Rauf’s Central Contract

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has been penalized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24.

After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, the central contract of the player has been terminated from December 1, 2023, and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up till June 30, 2024.

Pakistan Cricket Board management provided a chance for a personal hearing to the Lahore Qalandars strike bowler in compliance with the principles of natural justice on 30 January 2024 and his response was found unsatisfactory.

The PCB states that playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honor and privilege for any sportsperson. Refusal to be part of Pakistan’s Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract.

Haris Rauf’s ICC ODI World Cup performances in India had been below par due to which he sought rest in the Australia tour.

The pacer became the first bowler who conceded the highest number of runs in a single World Cup (533). He also took 16 scalps in 9 group matches as Pakistan finished 5th in the table with 8 points. His bowling average was also dismal at 33.31 and he struggled with the new ball in the first 10 overs time and again.